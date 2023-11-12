 
Sunday, November 12, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle knows Kate Middleton has 'sour grapes' against her

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry do not want Kate and William to interfere in their matters

Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, November 12, 2023

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are upset with Prince William and Kate Middleton trying to compromise their career prospects.

The Duchess of Sussex is unhappy with William and Kate having ‘sour grapes’ as her partnership with Netflix is progressing.

Speaking to Heat Magazine, an insider revealed: "Meghan's accusing Kate and William of having sour grapes and has told Harry to ignore them. She thinks they're being petty and looking for any reason to squabble."

Meanwhile, William "can't believe Harry and Meghan would work with a company that would profit from Diana's death."

However, the reservations shows “William’s "arrogance that he automatically thinks that's what Harry ought to do,” adds insider.

