Keke Palmer’s ex ‘understood’ why mammals ‘eat their kids’ before breakup

entertainment
Sunday, November 12, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Keke Palmer has just been officially granted a temporary restraining order against her ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson.

Not to mention she has also won sole custody of the duo’s 8-month-old baby in the process.

Insights into all of these developments have been brought to light by an insider close to Radar Online.

This news allegedly came as a shock to many, in light of the fact that both Keke and her ex-boyfriend would often appear very cordial in public on KeyTV.

But behind the scenes, on November 9th Keke filed her restraining order, after submitting home footage as proof of abuse.

According to this insider, while the relationship was ‘never perfect’, the tipping point was the Las Vegas incident.

According to the source, “there were problems before, but I do think it was the beginning of the end.”

The outlet also cited another instance that made Keke fear for her son’s safety, and it was when her ex admitted he “understood” the reason male animals tend to “want to eat their children.”

The actress also added how her ex’s “uncontrolled, violent outbursts in the past whenever he became jealous, I became seriously concerned he would hurt our son, even if it was just to hurt me.”

