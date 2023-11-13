 
Monday, November 13, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Netflix 'Stranger Things' sheriff Jim Hopper leaks saucy tidbit on season 5

Netflix ‘Stranger Things’ actor finally sheds some light into the details of season 5

Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, November 13, 2023

Netflix ‘Stranger Things’ sheriff Jim Hopper leaks saucy tidbit on season 5
Netflix ‘Stranger Things’ sheriff Jim Hopper leaks saucy tidbit on season 5

Netflix Stranger Things sheds some light on the script for season 5, and what fans can expect.

He broke everything down while discussing plans to resume filming for season 5 of Stranger Things.

All of his admissions have been shared during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

During the course of that chat, while revealing all the calls he’s been getting to finalize set schedules, the Hawkin’s sheriff said, “The scripts are great” for this upcoming season.

Later on he also dished on all the excitement he’s been feeling up till now and admitted, “I feel like a horse getting ready and the gates are about to open, there’s all of this drive and all this passion to do it.”

For those unversed, all of these chats started making headlines after SAG-AFTRA announced the end of their strike.

