Monday, November 13, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince William holds 'inner tension' amid becoming 'rock' for King Charles

Prince William showed signs of nervousness amid Remembrance Day

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, November 13, 2023

Prince William holds 'inner tension' amid becoming 'rock' for King Charles

Prince William is seemingly adamant on becoming a rock for his father, King Charles.

The Prince of Wales was spotted alongside His Majesty at Remembrance Day service today and showed clear signs of ‘inner tension.’

Royal expert Judi James tells Mirror.co.Uk: "Rapid blinking at an increased rate, as both William and Charles were doing, tends to be caused either by a suppression of tears or it can be a physiological response that is down to an increase in adrenalin prompted by tension, anxiety or even anger!"

She added: "For William, there was a staccato blinking that was more frequent, which would say more about inner tension.

"He seems to be presenting himself as the family rock that his father can rely on but that display of strength and calm could be underpinned by some inner tension in terms of getting it right,” she added.

Ms James then continued: "He might want to avoid showing any vulnerability, especially in the light of the constant problems from the US, but there do seem to be a couple of micro-gestures, i.e. the blinking and the jaw muscle movement, that give hints the responsibility does require effort.

