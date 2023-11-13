Tom Hiddleston drops major hint about Iron Man return

Tom Hiddleston teases Iron Man might return to the Marvel universe following his death

In the Marvel universe, death often turns out to be temporary, thanks to the multiverse. Tom Hiddleston, as Loki, returned from death several times, and now he teased somewhat similarly about Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man.



Appearing on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, the British actor opened up about the latest season 2 of the Marvel show.

During the interview, the host threw several fans theories on the Norse god's way, especially how his show's developments would affect the larger Marvel universe.

"Since Loki knows how to time-slip now, can he go find someone like Tony Stark, aka Iron Man?" the 49-year-old asked the actor.

Hard to respond instantly, Tom quipped, "This guy. This is investigative journalism right here!".

Following the joke, the 42-year-old noted, "I mean, time-slipping technically gives Loki some interesting moves he can make."

Adding, "I suppose, yeah, he can move from past, present, future. I know that I can time-slip. I don't know that other characters can time-slip."

Hinting a major clue, Tom teased, "Speaking for myself, Loki's died a few times. I'm still here," he continued. "I don't know that death is necessarily… I mean death is — death is up for grabs, as an existential question. That's all I can give you."