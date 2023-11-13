 
menu
entertainment
Monday, November 13, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Tom Hiddleston drops major hint about Iron Man return

Tom Hiddleston teases Iron Man might return to the Marvel universe following his death

By
Mason Hughes

Monday, November 13, 2023

Tom Hiddleston drops major hint about Iron Man return
Tom Hiddleston drops major hint about Iron Man return

In the Marvel universe, death often turns out to be temporary, thanks to the multiverse. Tom Hiddleston, as Loki, returned from death several times, and now he teased somewhat similarly about Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man.

Appearing on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, the British actor opened up about the latest season 2 of the Marvel show.

During the interview, the host threw several fans theories on the Norse god's way, especially how his show's developments would affect the larger Marvel universe.

"Since Loki knows how to time-slip now, can he go find someone like Tony Stark, aka Iron Man?" the 49-year-old asked the actor.

Hard to respond instantly, Tom quipped, "This guy. This is investigative journalism right here!".

Following the joke, the 42-year-old noted, "I mean, time-slipping technically gives Loki some interesting moves he can make."

Adding, "I suppose, yeah, he can move from past, present, future. I know that I can time-slip. I don't know that other characters can time-slip."

Hinting a major clue, Tom teased, "Speaking for myself, Loki's died a few times. I'm still here," he continued. "I don't know that death is necessarily… I mean death is — death is up for grabs, as an existential question. That's all I can give you."

More From Entertainment:

A$AP Rocky, Rihanna's relationship at crossroads amid legal troubles

A$AP Rocky, Rihanna's relationship at crossroads amid legal troubles
Meghan Markle puts 'clear blue water' between herself and Prince Harry

Meghan Markle puts 'clear blue water' between herself and Prince Harry
'John Wick' director Chad Stahelski teases big possibilities in new series

'John Wick' director Chad Stahelski teases big possibilities in new series
King Charles demand for Kate Middleton 'name change' left William 'blank'

King Charles demand for Kate Middleton 'name change' left William 'blank'
Zac Efron reveals best review he gets for 'The Iron Claw'

Zac Efron reveals best review he gets for 'The Iron Claw'
Prince William holds 'inner tension' amid becoming 'rock' for King Charles

Prince William holds 'inner tension' amid becoming 'rock' for King Charles
Nicki Minaj refuses to bow down to pressure over viral claims

Nicki Minaj refuses to bow down to pressure over viral claims
'Friends' star Matthew Perry's official death certificate released video

'Friends' star Matthew Perry's official death certificate released
Leonardo DiCaprio, Vittoria Ceretti's PDA steals show at actor's birthday bash

Leonardo DiCaprio, Vittoria Ceretti's PDA steals show at actor's birthday bash
Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann celebrate 12th marriage anniversary amid divorce filing

Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann celebrate 12th marriage anniversary amid divorce filing
Here's why one past 'James Bond' villain refuses to be antagonist again

Here's why one past 'James Bond' villain refuses to be antagonist again
Lynda Carter reveals touching tribute to husband at daughter's wedding

Lynda Carter reveals touching tribute to husband at daughter's wedding