 
menu
entertainment
Monday, November 13, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

A$AP Rocky, Rihanna's relationship at crossroads amid legal troubles

A$AP Rocky is in legal trouble as his former mob member A$AP Relli has testified against him

By
Mason Hughes

Monday, November 13, 2023

A$AP Rocky, Rihannas relationship at crossroads amid legal troubles
A$AP Rocky, Rihanna's relationship at crossroads amid legal troubles

A$AP Rocky is in legal trouble as his former mob member A$AP Relli has testified against him, stating that the rapper threatened to kill him before pulling the trigger in an assualt case against the rapper.

As the singer fights criminal charges in his assault case, it appears that there's been trouble in his relationship as well. His partner, Rihanna, hasn't been spotted by his side in a while.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's steps out in public individually

According to TMZ, the couple has stepped out in public twice this week but individually. The publication detailed that the couple was not together during the preliminary hearing of Rocky's case on Wednesday, and for the weekend, they were in different parts of the town.

They were both spotted individually with their pals at different places as Rihanna was snapped in San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood, whereas her husband was snapped strolling in a different part of the same town.

During their second appearance on Saturday, Rocky displayed a grin on his face, while strolling across the street late at night. 

On the other hand, Rihanna was the opposite of the town, hitting up her favourite restaurant. The songstress dressed in a black ensemble, displayed a serious look throughout her outing.

Rocky and Rihanna's relationship 

Rocky and Rihanna have been dating since November 2020 and the couple share two kids: sons RZA, 1, and Riot.

More From Entertainment:

Tom Hiddleston drops major hint about Iron Man return

Tom Hiddleston drops major hint about Iron Man return

Meghan Markle puts 'clear blue water' between herself and Prince Harry

Meghan Markle puts 'clear blue water' between herself and Prince Harry
'John Wick' director Chad Stahelski teases big possibilities in new series

'John Wick' director Chad Stahelski teases big possibilities in new series
King Charles demand for Kate Middleton 'name change' left William 'blank'

King Charles demand for Kate Middleton 'name change' left William 'blank'
Zac Efron reveals best review he gets for 'The Iron Claw'

Zac Efron reveals best review he gets for 'The Iron Claw'
Prince William holds 'inner tension' amid becoming 'rock' for King Charles

Prince William holds 'inner tension' amid becoming 'rock' for King Charles
Nicki Minaj refuses to bow down to pressure over viral claims

Nicki Minaj refuses to bow down to pressure over viral claims
'Friends' star Matthew Perry's official death certificate released video

'Friends' star Matthew Perry's official death certificate released
Leonardo DiCaprio, Vittoria Ceretti's PDA steals show at actor's birthday bash

Leonardo DiCaprio, Vittoria Ceretti's PDA steals show at actor's birthday bash
Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann celebrate 12th marriage anniversary amid divorce filing

Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann celebrate 12th marriage anniversary amid divorce filing
Here's why one past 'James Bond' villain refuses to be antagonist again

Here's why one past 'James Bond' villain refuses to be antagonist again
Lynda Carter reveals touching tribute to husband at daughter's wedding

Lynda Carter reveals touching tribute to husband at daughter's wedding