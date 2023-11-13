A$AP Rocky is in legal trouble as his former mob member A$AP Relli has testified against him

A$AP Rocky, Rihanna's relationship at crossroads amid legal troubles

A$AP Rocky is in legal trouble as his former mob member A$AP Relli has testified against him, stating that the rapper threatened to kill him before pulling the trigger in an assualt case against the rapper.

As the singer fights criminal charges in his assault case, it appears that there's been trouble in his relationship as well. His partner, Rihanna, hasn't been spotted by his side in a while.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's steps out in public individually

According to TMZ, the couple has stepped out in public twice this week but individually. The publication detailed that the couple was not together during the preliminary hearing of Rocky's case on Wednesday, and for the weekend, they were in different parts of the town.

They were both spotted individually with their pals at different places as Rihanna was snapped in San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood, whereas her husband was snapped strolling in a different part of the same town.

During their second appearance on Saturday, Rocky displayed a grin on his face, while strolling across the street late at night.

On the other hand, Rihanna was the opposite of the town, hitting up her favourite restaurant. The songstress dressed in a black ensemble, displayed a serious look throughout her outing.

Rocky and Rihanna's relationship

Rocky and Rihanna have been dating since November 2020 and the couple share two kids: sons RZA, 1, and Riot.