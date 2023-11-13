 
Monday, November 13, 2023
Melanie Walker

'Euphoria' producer Kevin Turen dies at 44

This is the second tragedy to befall on HBO's 'Euphoria' following Angus Cloud's death in July this year

'Euphoria' producer Kevin Turen dies at 44

The Euphoria producer Kevin Turen suddenly passed away at the age of 44 with no health issues citing the cause.

His father Edward Turen released a statement to Deadline on Sunday night confirming his son's death, “Kevin was so incredibly special, this world is going to be less without him.”

Jay Penske, CEO of Penske Media Corporation and a close personal friend of Kevin, also extended his condolences, “Despite his many achievements in Hollywood, Kevin’s greatest passion was his family and friends,'

Kevin, who was born in Manhattan and studied cinema at Columbia University before kickstarting his producing career in 2005 with Wassup Rockers, an indie film directed by Larry Clark.

He produced several feature films including Operation Endgame, which was written by Euphoria creator Sam Levinson with whom he also worked on Assassination Nation and Malcolm & Marie.

This is the second tragedy to befall on the Euphoria team after 25-year-old actor Angus Cloud also passed away in July, due to "accidental drug overdose."

