Monday, November 13, 2023
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive massive support over King Charles birthday

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have received massive support from Loose Women star Judi Love over King Charles birthday.

In her column for OK! Magazine, Judi  says "it's a shame" the California-based royals feel the need to explain themselves about missing King Charles' 75th birthday this week.

There were claims Harry and Meghan Markle had decided to skip King Charles' 75th birthday celebrations, however, the royal couple’s spokesperson said they had not received an invitation.

The Daily Express quoted Judi as saying: "I think it’s sad that they have to keep explaining themselves and sharing details of their personal lives.

"It’s a shame that after all this time, everything that has happened, even documentaries and court cases, they still have to speak out and tell the media when they are or aren’t doing something.”

She further said, "Everyone is so interested in what they’re doing all the time."

Judi asked, "Why shouldn’t they be allowed to make a living?"

King Charles will celebrate his 75th birthday on Tuesday, November 14.

