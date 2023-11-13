Prince Harry questioned over his future in the ‘spotlight’

Experts have started wondering just how long Prince Harry can survive the Hollywood spotlight

Experts have begun doubting just how long Prince Harry can hold out in the spotlight.

These claims and accusations have been brought to light by royal commentator Alison Boshoff.

She weighed in on everything during one of her pieces for the Daily Mail.

In it she admitted, “After the release of that documentary, and the publicity drive for his bestselling memoir Spare, which he did on his own, questions were asked as to how long Harry would remain in the spotlight.”

This is due to the fact that its becoming public knowledge that “For one thing, he is much engaged in a battle to set right perceived past wrongs."

For those unversed, the expert also added, “In the UK, he is engaged in multiple legal actions against newspaper groups over allegations of phone hacking and unlawful information-gathering, all denied."

This follows press appearances and court visits, but when compared to the US, Ms Boshoff admitted, "in America, which is now home, he is seldom seen" out and about.