Sunday, November 12, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry is ready to go to war after getting free from archaic rules

The Duke of Sussex is allegedly planning on going to war now that he no longer has to abide by laws and rules

The Duke of Sussex is allegedly planning on go to war with a ‘full frontal attack’ now that he does not need to abide by archaic rules.

Royal commentator Cameron Walker issued these observations.

He weighed in on everything during one of his pieces for GB News.

In the piece he touched on Prince Harry’s victim mentality amid the ongoing privacy case against British newspapers.

Mr Cameron started by offering some insight into the Duke’s intentions and reasons behind this.

In his eyes, “Prince Harry strongly believes he is a victim of unlawful information gathering, and stepping back as a working member of the Royal Family means he no longer has to abide by the Royal Household's unofficial rule of 'never complain, never explain'.”

“Some of his celebrity friends, including Sir Elton John, also claim to be victims of unlawful information gathering.”

“So, one can see why Prince Harry has decided now is the right time to be part of joint legal action against British tabloids,” he also added before signing off. 

