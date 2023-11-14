Denzel Washington will be seen in new Netflix’s historical drama

Netflix roped in Denzel Washington for historical epic film

Netflix is going big with Denzel Washington as the streamer has roped in the megastar for the upcoming historical movie based on Carthaginian general Hannibal.



As reported by Variety, the epic will be helmed by Antoine Fuqua, who has a rich history of collaborating with the Academy winner.

Besides the top-notch director-actor duo, the film’s scribe will be John Logan, who has three Oscars to his name and penned award-winning films, including The Aviator and Gladiator.

The film’s official logline reads it is “based on real-life warrior Hannibal, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest military commanders in history. The film covers the pivotal battles he led against the Roman Republic during the Second Punic War.”

Meanwhile, Denzel also worked as a producer with Antoine and others on the project. Earlier, the duo was part of 2023 hit action-thriller The Equalizer 3.

Speaking of historical epic, Denzel is also working on a much-anticipated upcoming sequel to Ridley Scott’s Gladiator.

However, the production of the film in Morroco is currently on hold because of the SAG-AFTRA strike