 
menu
entertainment
Tuesday, November 14, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

'Captain Marvel' star Carol Danvers becomes 'Disney' princess?

'Captain Marvel' producer responds to Carol Danvers becoming Disney princess

By
Mason Hughes

Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Captain Marvel star Carol Danvers becomes Disney princess?
'Captain Marvel' star Carol Danvers becomes 'Disney' princess?

Though The Marvels failed to attract fans to the cinema, the film has some pretty good cheeky scenes, including one where (spoiler alert) Captain Marvel was a princess on a planet called Aladna.

Talking to Entertainment Weekly, the executive producer Mary Livanos was asked hilariously whether Carol Danvers is an official Disney princess.

The Marvel producer jokingly nodded, "I would say so!"

Elsewhere in the interview, Mary was asked about the musical number at the planet Aladna, which included a beautifully choreographed dance.

She responded, "Aladna was something we always wanted to do from the very early days of development. Again, Aladna appears in Kelly Sue DeConnick's run of Captain Marvel, and we love the idea that Carol has this incredible relationship with Prince Yan [played by Park Seo-joon].

Adding, "So many fans and so many characters within the MCU, like Kamala, have theories as to what Carol's been up to, and we loved that she has this sort of vulnerable spot on Aladna."

Explaining the efforts behind the music number, Mary said, "It took so much choreography and practice and rehearsal, but we're really pleased with how it came out. To make Carol the princess she was always meant to be was a delight.

More From Entertainment:

Jacob Elordi rejects 'The Kissing Booth' backlash

Jacob Elordi rejects 'The Kissing Booth' backlash

Billie Eilish unveils struggles of young fame: 'It's really unfair' video

Billie Eilish unveils struggles of young fame: 'It's really unfair'
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce remain inseparable amid global Eras Tour

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce remain inseparable amid global Eras Tour
Adele explores new business venture with 'The Shelbourne Collective'

Adele explores new business venture with 'The Shelbourne Collective'
Dua Lipa's juicy confessions – From overwhelmed to empowered!

Dua Lipa's juicy confessions – From overwhelmed to empowered!
Tupac Shakur to make history nearly 30 years after his death

Tupac Shakur to make history nearly 30 years after his death
Jacob Elordi spills the beans: Why he said 'No Thank You' to Superman role?

Jacob Elordi spills the beans: Why he said 'No Thank You' to Superman role?
Taylor Swift scolds fans over object-throwing trend in Argentina concert

Taylor Swift scolds fans over object-throwing trend in Argentina concert
Meghan Markle is considering a stint on ‘Real Housewives’?

Meghan Markle is considering a stint on ‘Real Housewives’?
Anne Hathaway's career DOOMED at 35? Her epic response

Anne Hathaway's career DOOMED at 35? Her epic response

Prince Harry is missing the warm embrace of Buckingham Palace

Prince Harry is missing the warm embrace of Buckingham Palace
Bruce Willis’ wife admits guilt amid his dementia diagnosis

Bruce Willis’ wife admits guilt amid his dementia diagnosis