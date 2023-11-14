'Captain Marvel' star Carol Danvers becomes 'Disney' princess?

Though The Marvels failed to attract fans to the cinema, the film has some pretty good cheeky scenes, including one where (spoiler alert) Captain Marvel was a princess on a planet called Aladna.



Talking to Entertainment Weekly, the executive producer Mary Livanos was asked hilariously whether Carol Danvers is an official Disney princess.

The Marvel producer jokingly nodded, "I would say so!"

Elsewhere in the interview, Mary was asked about the musical number at the planet Aladna, which included a beautifully choreographed dance.

She responded, "Aladna was something we always wanted to do from the very early days of development. Again, Aladna appears in Kelly Sue DeConnick's run of Captain Marvel, and we love the idea that Carol has this incredible relationship with Prince Yan [played by Park Seo-joon].

Adding, "So many fans and so many characters within the MCU, like Kamala, have theories as to what Carol's been up to, and we loved that she has this sort of vulnerable spot on Aladna."

Explaining the efforts behind the music number, Mary said, "It took so much choreography and practice and rehearsal, but we're really pleased with how it came out. To make Carol the princess she was always meant to be was a delight.