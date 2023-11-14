Elizabeth Debicki reenacted the picture ahead of Netflix's 'The Crown' season 6 release which will depict Diana's death

'The Crown' star Elizabeth Debicki recreates Diana's legendary 'Vogue' cover

Elizabeth Debicki recreated Princess Diana’s iconic Vogue cover ahead of The Crown season 6 release.

The late Princess Of Wales’ face originally featured on the publication's cover for December, 1992, just five years before her tragic death at the age of 36.

Elizabeth, who plays Diana in the hit Netflix drama, reenacted the shoot, with the latest season set to drop on November 16, by donning a fitted black polo-neck sweater and her signature blonde hairstyle.

However, the Vogue shoot, captured by French photographer Patrick Demarchelier, was initially meant to be the cover of Diana's 1992 biography.

The shoot comes ahead of the final season of The Crown which will be depicting the timeline of the car crash that killed Diana along with her boyfriend Fayed Dodi and his driver Henri Paul.

The creator Peter Morgan, who also penned Diana's "unauthorised biography," said that the series will seek unanswered questions while "staying empathic."

“For many of us who lived through those dramatic days, it’s going to stir up the settled silt of remembrance and loss. Which is why the production handled the story of princess’s untimely death with sensitivity," he wrote.