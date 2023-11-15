Kim Kardashian shares she enlisted mediums to get in touch with her late father

Kim Kardashian reveals how her 'dead father' reaches out to her

Sounds spooky and unreal, but Kim Kardashian has claimed to have contacted the death: her late father Robert Kardashian.



In a new interview with GQ, the reality star shared the bombshell account, explaining she used psychics and mediums to reach out to her deceased father.

“My dad had a chip on his tooth, and I always said, “Dad, get a bonding and fix that tooth,” she explained.

The SKIMS founder added, ‘He’d just laugh and say, “Kimberly, no one sees it. It’s fine”.’

But, the twist came. Kim attended one session where she had a chip on her tooth; coincidentally, the medium told her, “Your dad is laughing at your tooth.”

“Who would know that? It was nothing that was on the show. It was nothing that I had ever said out loud,” the year-old said.

She added, “Those kinds of things just make me smile inside.”

Robert, a well-known attorney, breathed his last in 2003 from oesophageal cancer. He was survived with four kids.