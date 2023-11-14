 
Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Kim Kardashian bashed for North West's 'precocious' behaviour

North West is the 10-year-old child of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Photo Kim Kardashian bashed for North West's 'precocious' behavior

In a recent TikTok compilation, North West was seen doing things that are not for children her age.

North West is the shared child of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West along with three others.

Lately, North’s mother Kim Kardashian shared a compilation of her daughter’s self-shot clips on TikTok.

In this post, Kim joked how her daughter will never let her mother’s phone sit idle. In fact, she would utilize it to capture all sorts of fun activities she would do.

The SKIMS mogul captioned the series of clips with pink heart emojis, "What my daughter makes on my phone."

In one of the clicks from the montage, a striking lip gloss and heavy lashes were sported by the child star.

Another mirror selfie featured North West trying out a bold look with pink-streaked curly hair in a blue hoodie.

In addition to this, the young fashionista apparently could not refrain from putting on tons of makeup including a bold lip line and prominent eyeshadow in another snapshot.

Additionally, fans noticed the hefty use of make-up on North’s baby skin. 

Photo Kim Kardashian with daughters 

Soon criticism made its way to the comments, and fans started to question Kim’s parenting style and claims of being 'protective' of her child, as per Hello magazine.

A fan commented, "I get really concerned with pictures like this."

Another exhibited despair regarding North’s early obsession with being famous, "She is already addicted to fame. It’s so sad."

"This is a lot- come on Kim," added a fan criticizing Kim.

