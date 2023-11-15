Blake Shelton talks ‘real reason’ for Gwen Stefani’s ‘The Voice’ comeback

Blake Shelton finally sheds some light into the real reason Gwen Stefani agreed to be a judge on ‘The Voice’

Country singer and songwriter Blake Shelton has just shed some light into the real reason for Gwen Stefani’s stint on The Voice and the reasonings behind it.

He weighed in on everything during one of his most candid chats on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

For those unversed, The Voice has been going for almost 23 seasons and Stefani’s stint on the platform continued well into 2023.

He began by addressing the initial report of Stefani wanting more ‘family time’ and the apparent backtrack.

In the eyes of Shelton, “I think I’d actually put out there to the press, too, because everybody wants to know, ‘Why are you quitting? Why are you walking away from the show?’ And it’s like, ‘Well, for the family, for more family time'.”

While chuckling he also chimed in to say, “And then the very next announcement was, ‘Gwen’s coming back!’ Maybe she doesn’t want too much family time, I don’t know. Money talks, OK? Money talks in this industry.”

Before signing off he also cleared the air on his position on her career and admitted, “She’s Gwen Stefani, and that’s its own machine.”