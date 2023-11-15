 
menu
entertainment
Wednesday, November 15, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Blake Shelton talks ‘real reason’ for Gwen Stefani’s ‘The Voice’ comeback

Blake Shelton finally sheds some light into the real reason Gwen Stefani agreed to be a judge on ‘The Voice’

By
Melanie Walker

Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Blake Shelton talks ‘real reason’ for Gwen Stefani’s ‘The Voice’ comeback
Blake Shelton talks ‘real reason’ for Gwen Stefani’s ‘The Voice’ comeback

Country singer and songwriter Blake Shelton has just shed some light into the real reason for Gwen Stefani’s stint on The Voice and the reasonings behind it.

He weighed in on everything during one of his most candid chats on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

For those unversed, The Voice has been going for almost 23 seasons and Stefani’s stint on the platform continued well into 2023.

He began by addressing the initial report of Stefani wanting more ‘family time’ and the apparent backtrack.

In the eyes of Shelton, “I think I’d actually put out there to the press, too, because everybody wants to know, ‘Why are you quitting? Why are you walking away from the show?’ And it’s like, ‘Well, for the family, for more family time'.”

While chuckling he also chimed in to say, “And then the very next announcement was, ‘Gwen’s coming back!’ Maybe she doesn’t want too much family time, I don’t know. Money talks, OK? Money talks in this industry.”

Before signing off he also cleared the air on his position on her career and admitted, “She’s Gwen Stefani, and that’s its own machine.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry finally offers olive branch to King Charles on his 75th birthday

Prince Harry finally offers olive branch to King Charles on his 75th birthday
Gwyneth Paltrow breaks silence on ‘blending families’ with Brad Falchuk

Gwyneth Paltrow breaks silence on ‘blending families’ with Brad Falchuk
Taylor Swift brands Travis Kelce ‘Endgame’?

Taylor Swift brands Travis Kelce ‘Endgame’?
Courteney Cox shares rare scene from 'Friends' to mourn Matthew Perry: Watch

Courteney Cox shares rare scene from 'Friends' to mourn Matthew Perry: Watch
King Charles admires how Kate Middleton brings 'solid family network' for William

King Charles admires how Kate Middleton brings 'solid family network' for William
King Charles will not close 'door of contact' with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

King Charles will not close 'door of contact' with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Stream these top 5 shows K-drama thriller lovers

Stream these top 5 shows K-drama thriller lovers
Prince Harry was 'barriered' by Prince William during 'high tension' environment

Prince Harry was 'barriered' by Prince William during 'high tension' environment
Meghan Markle acts like 'delighted C-lister' after getting 'caught' on camera

Meghan Markle acts like 'delighted C-lister' after getting 'caught' on camera
Taika Waititi unsure about ‘Thor 5’ in the works video

Taika Waititi unsure about ‘Thor 5’ in the works
Kim Kardashian reveals how her ‘dead father’ reaches out to her

Kim Kardashian reveals how her ‘dead father’ reaches out to her
Britney Spears shades sister Jamie Lynn Spears?

Britney Spears shades sister Jamie Lynn Spears?