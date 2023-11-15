 
Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Melanie Walker

'Young Sheldon' will be making a much-awaited comeback with its seven season which includes a special finale episode

Melanie Walker

Wednesday, November 15, 2023

'Young Sheldon' Season 7: Release date, cast and more

Young Sheldon will be making a much-awaited comeback with its seventh and final season in February, 2024.

According to CBS, The Big Bang Theory spinoff will be ending with 14 episodes, including a one-hour series finale which is scheduled to air on May 16, 2024.

Reports suggest that the network wanted to keep its no.1 comedy drama around for much longer but the production decided to end the prequel with season 7 as the current storyline naturally aligns with the events referenced in the original series.

Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment told Deadline, “As a prequel to one of the biggest comedies, Young Sheldon proved lightning can strike twice."

She added that the show's "remarkable cast" felt like a family from the first moment they appeared on screen and "brought the characters to life."

The series will stick to its primary cast members which includes Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Annie Potts, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord and Jim Parsons (as the voice of Sheldon).

The finale of Young Sheldon brings an end to the genius Sheldon Cooper’s adolescent journey as BBT fans saw him turn into Jim's version of adult Sheldon on the mothership series.

