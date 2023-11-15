 
Wednesday, November 15, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Glen Powell gets candid about relationship with Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell ooze sizzling chemistry in Netflix 'Anyone But You'

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Photo Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell ooze sizzling chemistry in Netflix Anyone But You
Photo Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell ooze sizzling chemistry in Netflix 'Anyone But You'

Anyone But You star Glen Powell opens up about his feelings towards co-star Sydney Sweeney.

Talking to Men’s Health in an interview, the 35-year-old actor touched on the topic of finding the love of his life.

Of course, the actor’s alleged affair with Sydney Sweeney came up in this discussion.

In response to this topic, Powell explicitly mentioned that the rampant gossip was overwhelming for him.

He addressed, “When all that stuff happened, you know, publicly, it felt disorienting and unfair."

"But what I’m realising is that’s just a part of this gig now,” The Dark Night Rises actor admitted.

The actor didn't directly deny the romance rumors but rectified the interviewer when referring to the relationship with his co-star as an "alleged affair."

In addition to this, Euphoria star Sydney also discussed her thoughts on the matter back in August, as per Glamour.

She passed a cryptic comment on the duo's on-set sizzling chemistry saying, "It's a rom-com. That's what people want!"

Conclusively, the true nature of the relationship between Anyone But You stars remains an enigma as no public announcement has been made yet. 

