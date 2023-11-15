Top 5 Netflix picks for November watchlist

Here are five upcoming films and dramas on Netflix that’ll be your worthwhile for the rest of November

We’re halfway through November and while there’s still a lot to catch up on, here are five upcoming films and dramas on Netflix that’ll be your worthwhile:

1. The Crown, Season 6:

The 21-time Emmy Award winner is hitting Netflix with its final season on November 16 and will continue to unravel the Royal family's politics.



The Crown’s sixth instalment will be its last and tell the story of Queen Elizabeth II and Britain’s royal family in the late 20th and early 21st centuries.

The drama will also show the timeline of Princess Diana’s tragic death caused by a car crash which also killed her boyfriend Fayed Dodi and driver Henri Paul.

2. Squid Game: The Challenge:

The Netflix show, which is set to debut on November 22, is a ripoff of the hit 2021 k-drama Squid Game except in this show, they won’t get killed for losing.



The reality series will stream till December 6 where 456 people will compete for a prize money of $4.56 million.

Netflix explained the game by stating, “The players will enter the competition and compete through a series of games inspired by the original show – plus surprising new additions – their strategies, alliances, and character will be put to the test while competitors are eliminated around them.”

3. Railway Men:

Yash Raj Films will be making its OTT debut on Netflix with a limited web-series called The Railway Men.



Shiv Rawail’s debutant direction, releasing on November 18, will be based on 4 episodes and navigate the real life story of the 1984 Bhopal gas leak tragedy and pay homage to the ‘unsung heroes’ of The Indian Railways.

4. Believer 2:

The sequel of Korean movie Believer, the Han Hyo-Joo starrer will stream on Netflix, on November 22.



The storyline features Detective Won-Ho (Cho Jin-Woong) who is looking for a missing person named Rak (Oh Seung-Hoon) while also chasing after a teacher who is the boss of a drug cartel.

5. Family Switch:

Starring Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms, Family Switch is a Christmas comedy by Netflix in which the couple will play the role of Jess and Bill Walker, a married couple with three kids who encounter a supernatural body swap on the most significant day of their lives.

