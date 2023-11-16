 
Thursday, November 16, 2023
Duane Martin 'ignores ridiculous' Will Smith allegations

Duane Martin is reportedly uninterested in responding to Will Smith's accusations publicly

Duane Martin 'ignores ridiculous' Will Smith allegations

Brother Bilaal broke the internet when he claimed Will Smith and Duane Martin were in bed. The latter reportedly dismissed to react to the "ridiculous" allegations in public.

Insiders told TMZ that the star called the claims "ridiculous" and ruled out speaking out publicly.

Similarly, the Oscar winner also called out his alleged former aide through his representatives.

Calling his claims untrue and ludicrous, the Emancipation star threatens legal action is on the cards.

On the contrary, Jada Pinkett Smith publicly responded to the serious allegations.

"We suin'!" she said following photograph questions about the matter, per TMZ.

This comes after Brother Bilaal gave an explosive interview with Tasha K.

He described himself as Will's personal assistant and claimed, "I opened the door to Duane's dressing room, and that's when I see Duane having **** *** with Will."

He added, "There was a couch, and Will was bent over on the couch, and Duane was standing up, killing him, murdering him - it was murder in there."

