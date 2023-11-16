 
Thursday, November 16, 2023
Melanie Walker

Will Brad Pitt tie the knot with Ines De Ramon after messy Angelina Jolie divorce?

Brad Pitt has introduced Ines De Ramon to some of his kids he shares with ex Angelina Jolie

Melanie Walker

Thursday, November 16, 2023

Brad Pitt and Ines De Ramon’s relationship is still going strong a year after the duo started dating, making it the Hollywood star’s first “serious” relationship since his split from Angelina Jolie.

Sharing insight into their romance, a source spilled to Us Weekly that the Fight Club alum and the jewelry designer’s relationship is going really well, before adding, “They’re in love.”

The tipster said that Pitt and de Ramon have an “easygoing [relationship],” while claiming that neither of them stresses each other out over anything regarding a marriage.

Revealing the couple’s plan to tie the knot, the insider said they are not “jumping into [marriage] just yet,” while noting that their romance could be moving in that direction, “They are going the distance.”

“Marriage could be in the cards for them, but neither is excited to run down the aisle soon. They have both been burned before, so taking it easy is right for them,” they added.

As for de Ramon, she “never” pressurizes Pitt into marrying her, with the source noting that she “is so easy to be with. She has a very laid-back personality, and she’s fun to be around.”

“Ines never puts pressure on Brad; she lets him do his own thing,” they continued, before revealing that the lovebirds plan to go on a vacation soon.

Another insider insisted that the Hollywood hunk “adores Ines, and he absolutely sees a future with her,” before revealing that he has introduced her to some of his kids he shares with Jolie.

