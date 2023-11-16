'Rust' unveils Alec Baldwin gunfire BTS prior shooting incident hearing

New footage from 'Rust' BTS surfaced after Alec Baldwin had to face charges for a cinematographer’s death on set

File Footage

New footage from the BTS of Rust has been made public after Alec Baldwin had to face charges for a cinematographer’s death on set.



The fresh clip shows the 65-year-old actor unloading a prop gun while simultaneously telling his crew members to stay cautious when using firearms.

According to NBC News, the footage was reportedly filmed days before cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died from accidental gunfire.

The network aired a compilation of five videos where Alec can be seen rehearsing his shooting scenes. In two of the clips, he even tells the crew members to rearrange their positions to avoid any sort of injury.

In one video, Alec asks someone behind the camera to move to the other side, and says: “I don’t want to shoot towards you."

The videos came one day prior to the hearing which seeks to recharge Alec with ”involuntary manslaughter.” Special prosecutors Kari T. Morrissey and Jason J. Lewis plan to convene a grand jury after he was cleared of the accusations in April.