Princess Charlene, Prince Albert rocky marriage exposed: Deets inside

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert reportedly only meet on a scheduled basis and take turns to be with their kids, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.



The unique living arrangements of the royal couple have prompted rumors that their marriage may be more symbolic than genuine.

Sources close to the couple reveal that Albert, Prince of Monaco, only meets his wife, Charlene, after getting an appointment with her.

According to a French newspaper, Voici, a tipster close to the couple described Princess Charlene and Prince Albert as a "ceremonial couple."

Adding to it, a German tabloid, Bild, reported an unnamed source claiming, "They take turns looking after the children."

Moreover, Investigative efforts by German and French media indicate that the couple reportedly only comes together occasionally, primarily during formal or ceremonial events.

Despite their public efforts to portray a united front, recent observations of the royal couple at the Red Cross ball in Monaco on July 29 have led to questions about the authenticity of their relationship.

Attendees noted an apparent discomfort between Princess Charlene and Prince Albert despite their public display of unity.