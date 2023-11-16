 
Thursday, November 16, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry can't conceal malevolent tendencies and profiteering impulses

Prince Harry has just been put on blast for possessing no self-control when it comes to his profiteering impulses

Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, November 16, 2023

Prince Harry cant conceal malevolent tendencies and profiteering impulses

Prince Harry has just been accused of letting his profiteering impulses and malevolence come out.

Royal commentator Maureen Callahan issued these statements and claims.

All of it has been brought to light in her piece for the Daily Mail.

In the piece she touched on the Duke’s past attempts to sling baseless accusations’ against his family.

For those unversed, those accusations included racism and profiteering.

In the piece she started by saying, “After that initial high of sitting down with Oprah and slinging baseless accusations of racism, barely concealing their malevolent, profiteering impulses behind self-actualization and the Montecito sunshine – well, it turns out the Sussexes have become a punchline.”

Read More: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry need to eat 'humble pie'

“This clearly does not sit well,” Ms Callahan also noted in the middle of her piece.

Before signing off she also said, “Alas, the gloves are off, the knives are out, the schadenfreude delectable.”

