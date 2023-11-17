Prince Harry has just come under fire for causing his own exile as consequences are now facing him

Prince Harry has thrown himself into exile and will face repercussions

Prince Harry has just been warned about the repercussions that await the royal, after he himself caused his exile.

Royal commentator Maureen Callahan issued these statements and claims.

All of it has been brought to light in her piece for the Daily Mail.

The piece attempts to bash Prince Harry for his behavior during the Coronation.

For those unversed the Duke of Sussex had rejected any invitation to go back to Buckingham Palace after the festivities, and instead hopped on a plane ride home, almost immediately.”

With the past in mind, Ms Callahan also went as far as to bash the royal and say, “Indeed. And now Harry is experiencing something that, given the constantly traumatized look on his face, seems alien to him: consequences.”

And it comes shortly after similar accusations were hurled by “every astute observer, critic, columnist, reviewer and rubbernecker” who “has warned since Harry embarked on this inglorious exile”.

In the end the lesson is that “he – and Meghan – were bound to face repercussions" Ms Callahan.