 
menu
entertainment
Friday, November 17, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry has thrown himself into exile and will face repercussions

Prince Harry has just come under fire for causing his own exile as consequences are now facing him

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, November 17, 2023

Prince Harry has thrown himself into exile and will face repercussions
 Prince Harry has thrown himself into exile and will face repercussions

Prince Harry has just been warned about the repercussions that await the royal, after he himself caused his exile.

Royal commentator Maureen Callahan issued these statements and claims.

All of it has been brought to light in her piece for the Daily Mail.

The piece attempts to bash Prince Harry for his behavior during the Coronation.

Read More: Royal family sends strong message to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

For those unversed the Duke of Sussex had rejected any invitation to go back to Buckingham Palace after the festivities, and instead hopped on a plane ride home, almost immediately.”

With the past in mind, Ms Callahan also went as far as to bash the royal and say, “Indeed. And now Harry is experiencing something that, given the constantly traumatized look on his face, seems alien to him: consequences.”

Read More: Prince Harry is a ‘baffling man’ who ups and leaves at the ‘drop of a hat’

And it comes shortly after similar accusations were hurled by “every astute observer, critic, columnist, reviewer and rubbernecker” who “has warned since Harry embarked on this inglorious exile”.

In the end the lesson is that “he – and Meghan – were bound to face repercussions" Ms Callahan.

'Dancing With the Stars' star Barry Williams treats wife like 'Disney princess'
'Dancing With the Stars' star Barry Williams treats wife like 'Disney princess'
Prince Harry is living a cheap and seamy kind of fame after leaving the UK
Prince Harry is living a cheap and seamy kind of fame after leaving the UK
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt makes parents proud
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt makes parents proud
Kim Kardashian’s recent engagement sparks concern for Kris Jenner
Kim Kardashian’s recent engagement sparks concern for Kris Jenner
Kylie Jenner forgives Tristan Thompson over Jordyn Woods scandal?
Kylie Jenner forgives Tristan Thompson over Jordyn Woods scandal?
Prince Harry can't conceal malevolent tendencies and profiteering impulses video
Prince Harry can't conceal malevolent tendencies and profiteering impulses
Prince Harry’s plans are nose diving and are ‘still yet’ to materialize video
Prince Harry’s plans are nose diving and are ‘still yet’ to materialize
Khloe Kardashian falling for Tristan Thompson’s trick again?
Khloe Kardashian falling for Tristan Thompson’s trick again?
Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel step out together after Britney's memoir
Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel step out together after Britney's memoir
Here's when Drake's 'Scary Hours 3' will be release on Spotify
Here's when Drake's 'Scary Hours 3' will be release on Spotify
Martin Scorsese on Tiktok clips: 'I didn't know it goes viral'
Martin Scorsese on Tiktok clips: 'I didn't know it goes viral'
Kourtney Kardashian slams Tristan Thompson amid woes about past trauma
Kourtney Kardashian slams Tristan Thompson amid woes about past trauma