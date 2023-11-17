 
Friday, November 17, 2023
William Blythe Haynes

Firm shares royal family’s ‘scandals’ with ‘The Crown’ makers: Omid Scobie

Omid Scobie makes big claim about Royal family ahead of his book 'Endgame' release

William Blythe Haynes

Friday, November 17, 2023

Omid Scobie, a close friend of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, has caused a stir among the members of the Royal family with his latest scathing claim.

The royal biographer, who is awaiting the release of his latest bombshell Endgame, which is an “investigation into the current state of the British monarchy,” accused the Royal family of “creating scandals.”

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Scobie shared an excerpt from an article about the latest season of The Crown, which claimed that “the show bends the truth for entertainment.”

Reacting to it, the author said that the writers of the series should not be given credit for the storyline, as the “scandals” shown in the Netflix series were leaked to the creators by the Royal family itself.

“You’d be a fool to treat #TheCrown as a historical documentary, but the majority of the show’s scandals come courtesy of the royals, not Peter Morgan’s writers’ room,” he penned. 

“And for that, they have no one to blame but themselves,” Scobie added.

Scobie describes his book, set to be released on November 21, as an “investigation into the current state of the British monarchy—an unpopular king, a power-hungry heir to the throne, a queen willing to go to dangerous lengths to preserve her image, and a prince forced to start a new life after being betrayed by his own family.

