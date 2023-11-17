Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie daughter Zahara recently joined a sorority at her college

Brad Pitt receives major blow from his, Angelina Jolie daughter Zahara

Brad Pitt received a major blow from his daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt he shares with ex-wife Angelina Jolie when she dropped his last name while introducing herself at a recent gathering.



The 18-year-old recently joined the Alpha Kappa Alpha, the first historically Black sorority in the Greek system sorority, at Spelman College.

In a video going viral on the internet, Zahara could be seen introducing herself as Zahara Marley Jolie instead of Zahara Jolie-Pitt at the ceremony.

“My name is Zahara Marley Jolie. And [I] landed all the way from the Golden State in the city full of angels: Los Angeles, California,” she told the crowd.

Social media users were quick to notice Zahara’s changed last name with one writing on X (previously Twitter), “Oh Zahara said her last name is Jolie, not Jolie-Pitt.”



“I wasn’t gonna say anything, but I definitely peeped that Zahara left Pitt off her last name,” another penned.

One wrote, “I need people to respect her as an individual who just said her name out loud ZAHARA. MARLEY. JOLIE. Zero mention of the name PITT. Period.”

Pitt reportedly strained his relationship with his six kids when he allegedly abused Jolie and his son Maddox during their now-infamous 2016 plane fight.