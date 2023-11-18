 
Saturday, November 18, 2023
Mason Hughes

Kanye West sparks controversy again with divisive rap amid anti-Semitic backlash

Kanye West states that he only aims at specific Jews who had exploited him

Mason Hughes

Saturday, November 18, 2023

Kanye West, the acclaimed rapper known for his anti-Semitic remarks and praise for Nazi leader Adolf Hitler, has once again landed himself in hot waters after addressing his anti-Semitic controversy with a divisive rap.

The Chicago rapper is recording his new album in Saudi Arabia. Apparently, in one of the songs, Kanye wonders how can the world think of him as an anti-Semite (a person filled with Jewish hate). 

Kanye West addresses his anti-Semitic controversy

To address the matter, the 46-year-old Grammy-winning artist allegedly raps, "just f**ked a Jewish b**ch."

According to the Daily Mail, a content creator named @mansorash allegedly recorded a snippet of what is believed to be Kanye's song during his recent vacations in the Saudi desert.

Kanye's career has suffered a lot due to anti-Semitic outbursts. Almost a year ago, he lost his partnership with Adidas.

Kanye defends himself against anti-Semitic allegations

However, in October 2022, the rapper defended himself against the accusations, stating that he only aimed at specific Jews who had exploited him.

In an interview with Piers Morgan, while responding to the host who remarked that the rapper's comments were as racist as anything he had been through, Kanye stated, "I fought fire with fire." 

