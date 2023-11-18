Lil Tay identifies real culprits behind death hoax scandal

 
Saturday, November 18, 2023
Mason Hughes

Lil Tay, the 14-year-old social media sensation and rapper, has broken her silence regarding her death hoax caused in August 2023.

The child star was previously forced to shut down her social media pages due to a vicious custody battle between her parent but her recent remarks hint at a possible comeback by the Sucker 4 Green singer.

The young rapper claims that she exactly knows the person who tried to sabotage her career comeback by creating a fake death hoax.

Lil Tay's fake death hoax

On August 9, 2023, a fake death announcement was posted on the songstress's Instagram page that read, "It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire’s sudden and tragic passing. We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain. Her brother’s passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief."

The announcement stayed online for almost 24 hours before getting removed from her page. 

Lil Tay identifies culprits behind fake death hoax

Now, Lil Tay claims that she has found out the culprit behind the death hoax, reports Rolling Stone.

She revealed that her estranged father, Christopher Hope, teamed up with her former manager to spread the fake news regarding her death in a bid to sabotage her career. 

Lil Tay's musical comeback delayed due to death hoax

Lil Tay claims that her music comeback was delayed due to the fake death hoax, "I really wanted to get things going and this was just something that came out of nowhere. So, I had to clean up." 

