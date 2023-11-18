Top 7 Netflix Korean shows like ‘Business Proposal’

These seven Korean Dramas will fill the void for fans of ‘Business Proposal’

These seven Korean Dramas will fill the void for fans of ‘Business Proposal’

One of 2022's most addictive Korean dramas, Business Proposal captured hearts worldwide with its charming office romance between a company CEO and his unknowing blind date.

Just like Business Proposal combined hilarious hijinks and growing affection between opposites, the following 7 dramas deliver both rom-com hilarity and swoon-worthy leads whose chemistry emerges unexpectedly.

King the Land (2023)

An ambitious young woman, Cheon Sa-Rang (Lim Yoon-A), rises from humble beginnings to achieve her dream of success in the elite hospitality industry.

Upon reaching the pinnacle of her career, she encounters the handsome heir, Gu Won (Lee Joon-Ho), to the business empire whose family owns the prestigious hotel she works tirelessly to impress.

Though their status and perspectives collide at first, a spark soon ignites between the passionate go-getter and naturally gifted aristocrat.

What's Wrong With Secretary Kim (2018)

A high-powered executive has relied on his loyal secretary for years, but faces upheaval when she decides to leave his company after a long tenure. Unwilling to accept the change, he hatches a scheme to convince her to stay, not realizing his ploy would spark unexpected romance between them.

As he attempts to manipulate the situation, she finds herself developing feelings for her boss despite initially wanting independence.

Their dynamic shifts from the professional to the personal and ultimately brings them closer together through shared understanding.

Where Stars Land (2018)

Incheon Airport is a busy travel hub where many lives intersect. Han Yeo-reum (Chae Soo-bin) is a new recruit learning the ropes from her demanding trainer Lee Je-hoon (Lee Soo-yeon). Though they clash at first, she slowly starts to see his softer side.

Meanwhile Eun-sub, a friend at work, quietly pines for Yeo-reum from afar. As she navigates her job and budding relationships, Yeo-reum discovers Je-hoon has been hiding something important.

Underneath the façade of efficiency and service, this drama explores the human connections that form between colleagues.

Touch Your Heart (2019)

Renowned actress Oh Jin-shim (Yoo In-na) finds her public image in tatters due to a series of scandals. Hoping to rebuild her credibility, she accepts an unconventional opportunity to work under cold-hearted lawyer Kwon Jung-rok ( Lee Dong-wook). Though he outright refuses at first due to her celebrity reputation, Jin-shim perseveres and joins his elite law firm.

As the duo grow closer while navigating the trials of their high-stakes career, Jin-shim sees flickers of warmth beneath Jung-rok's icy exterior. Over time, their begrudging partnership blossoms into an affection neither expected.

True Beauty (2020)

Based on a popular webcomic, this high school drama charmed audiences with its heartwarming portrayal of self-esteem, romance and meaningful bonds.

A girl struggles with insecurity over her appearance but finds comfort in new friendships. She also navigates her burgeoning feelings as two boys vie for her attention.

Beyond the lighthearted coming-of-age escapades and romantic twists, deeper messages are woven in about self-acceptance, compassion for others and the power of unconditional support.

The Doctors (2016)

A once reserved young woman, Yoo Hye-jung (Park Shin-hye), finds an unexpected ally in a teacher who takes her under his wing. Thanks to his guidance and belief in her abilities, she transforms her trajectory by pursuing a career in medicine.

However, their bond threatens to deepen into something more intimate despite societal constraints. After being forced apart, their lives diverge until fate brings them together in a new chapter as colleagues in the medical field.

They now face the opportunity to let their feelings be known.

Suspicious Partner (Love In Trouble) (2017)

A prosecutor ,Ji-Wook (Ji Chang-Wook), tasked with investigating a grisly murder must navigate a troubled working partnership with the prime suspect , Bong-Hee (Nam Ji-Hyun), now assigned to assist him.

As they begrudgingly collaborate to gather clues, indications arise the two may share an obscured connection to the crime from their past.

Deeper revelations only intensify the volatile dynamic between a distrustful man seeking justice and the woman now under his watch to help with the investigation.