Kim Kardashian exposes North West’s activities at Mariah Carey’s concert

Photo Kim Kardashian exposes North West’s secret activities at Maria Carey’s concert

Kim Kardashian claims to be a die-heart fan of Mariah Carey and so seems to be Kim’s eldest daughter North West, reported Netflix Junkie.

The SKIMS founder shared on her Instagram, glimpses into her fun-packed evening at Mariah Carey's concert at Yaamava Resort.

Doing so, the beauty mogul also revealed the activities of her 10-year-old daughter with one of her friends.

As Kim enjoyed Mariah Carey’s Christmas performance, her daughter North West was spotted just behind her mother with one of her female friends.

In the shared clip, North West was seen grooving to the song of One Sweet Day’s songstress as her friend filmed herself and North lip-syncing along to Mariah Carey.

The mother of four captioned this display of adorable yet hilarious moves by her daughter: “LOL”

It is reasonable to infer that North West is a true-born performer and an entrepreneur.

Despite her young age, the child of Kanye, now Ye, and Kim is already gaining popularity through her entertaining videos on TikTok with 17.6 million followers, globally.

Additionally, in a recent interview with GQ, Kim disclosed her daughter’s iconic strategy to run a lemonade stall- charging familiar people more than random strangers.