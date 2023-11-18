 
menu
entertainment
Saturday, November 18, 2023
By
Samuel Moore

Kim Kardashian exposes North West’s activities at Mariah Carey’s concert

Kanye West fathers four kids with Kim Kardashian including North West

By
Samuel Moore

Saturday, November 18, 2023

Photo Kim Kardashian exposes North West’s secret activities at Maria Carey’s concert
Photo Kim Kardashian exposes North West’s secret activities at Maria Carey’s concert

Kim Kardashian claims to be a die-heart fan of Mariah Carey and so seems to be Kim’s eldest daughter North West, reported Netflix Junkie.

The SKIMS founder shared on her Instagram, glimpses into her fun-packed evening at Mariah Carey's concert at Yaamava Resort.

Doing so, the beauty mogul also revealed the activities of her 10-year-old daughter with one of her friends.

As Kim enjoyed Mariah Carey’s Christmas performance, her daughter North West was spotted just behind her mother with one of her female friends.

In the shared clip, North West was seen grooving to the song of One Sweet Day’s songstress as her friend filmed herself and North lip-syncing along to Mariah Carey.

The mother of four captioned this display of adorable yet hilarious moves by her daughter: “LOL”

It is reasonable to infer that North West is a true-born performer and an entrepreneur. 

Despite her young age, the child of Kanye, now Ye, and Kim is already gaining popularity through her entertaining videos on TikTok with 17.6 million followers, globally. 

Additionally, in a recent interview with GQ, Kim disclosed her daughter’s iconic strategy to run a lemonade stall- charging familiar people more than random strangers. 

Kanye West’s ex Amber Rose breaks silence over rumors of rekindled romance
Kanye West’s ex Amber Rose breaks silence over rumors of rekindled romance
Meghan Markle was not friendly at university, former classmate reveals
Meghan Markle was not friendly at university, former classmate reveals
Iman Vellani shares perfect response to 'The Marvels' box office bomb
Iman Vellani shares perfect response to 'The Marvels' box office bomb
Meghan Markle will never again be a working royal after King Charles’ 75th
Meghan Markle will never again be a working royal after King Charles’ 75th
Meghan Markle knows benefits of mothering a prince
Meghan Markle knows benefits of mothering a prince
Netflix faces fan backlash for axing 5 shows including ‘Shadow and Bone’
Netflix faces fan backlash for axing 5 shows including ‘Shadow and Bone’
Meghan Markle has ‘used’ the Royal Family and King Charles video
Meghan Markle has ‘used’ the Royal Family and King Charles
Taylor Swift’s show: Video of ‘unbearable conditions’ that led to fan’s death
Taylor Swift’s show: Video of ‘unbearable conditions’ that led to fan’s death
Travis Scott never wanted to be a rapper in childhood
Travis Scott never wanted to be a rapper in childhood
Prince William, Kate Middleton disclose sweet nicknames for daughter Princess Charlotte
Prince William, Kate Middleton disclose sweet nicknames for daughter Princess Charlotte
Kanye West comes out as a 'hero' for chivalry video
Kanye West comes out as a 'hero' for chivalry
50 Cent could 'face' criminal charges amid mic throwing case
50 Cent could 'face' criminal charges amid mic throwing case