Taylor Swift's fan Ana Benevides passed away due to dehydration at 'The Eras Tour'

Photo Taylor Swift doubles down against mother nature after fan’s death

Taylor Swift has pledged to take serious action in order to combat the heat wave at the South American leg of The Eras Tour.

After witnessing the tragic death of one of the fans present at The Eras Tour in Brazil, immediate action was taken by Taylor Swift’s team.

The deceased Swiftie was confirmed to be the 23-year-old Ana Benevides, who fainted before the concert due to dehydration and exhaustion.

Cardiac arrest has been reported as the official cause of death by Daily Mail.

In light of the current events, several changes have been made to the rules and conditions of The Eras Tour.

Priorly, bottled water was not allowed to be carried inside the stadium, but this policy has been relaxed.



Fans can now enter the stadium with their water bottles.

In addition to this, firefighters have been called to alleviate the struggles of those fans who are present in the scorching heat at the stadium.

In a video circulating on site X (formerly known as Twitter), fire brigade vans can be seen rushing across the stadium as they shower water on fans lining up for today’s show in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil.

Exhilarated with relief from the sun's heat, fans can be seen cheering in the video.