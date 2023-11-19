 
Sunday, November 19, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle 'breakout star' image taught 'ornamental' Kate to work harder

Prince William and Kate Middleton are asked to up their game if they want to compete the popularity of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl believes Meghan and Harry changed the course of Royal image with their celebrity-like image, ultimately creating pressure for the Waleses.

She said: "It was, according to one aide, the moment William and Kate, who was heavily pregnant, realised they needed to up their game.

The expert added: "The then-Cambridges [as they were better known at the time] had already signaled their intention to be more than ‘ornamental royals’ and had, along with Harry, made a huge success of their mental health campaign Heads Together.

“But Meghan was the breakout star of the foursome. She was polished, passionate and funny, using all her TV-honed skills to present her case.

“That was a wake-up moment for William and Kate when they realised that Meghan was very impressive, very confident and very capable, according to a source,” Ms Nicholl noted.

