Christopher Nolan warns of vanishing risks for streaming-only movies

Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan has expressed fears that the projects not accessible through physical media might vanish if they get removed from the streaming platforms.

Nolan recently appeared in an interview with The Washington Post to discuss his movie's upcoming home release, which he earlier considered important to prevent an evil streaming platform from stealing his project from viewers.

He said, "The movies that only exist on streamers are at risk of vanishing whenever the streaming services decide to take them down."



Nolan stresses home video versions of movies

He stressed the significance of the home video version for movies, stating, "The broadcast version of the films come and go, but the home video version stays for viewers to access it at any time they want."

Nolan added that filmmakers who took home video versions of the movies for granted since the 1980s now need to make sure that there’s a way that that can continue to happen.

He said that the culture of film thrives with new innovations, insisting that the accessibility to work must be protected.