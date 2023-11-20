 
menu
entertainment
Monday, November 20, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Christopher Nolan warns of vanishing risks for streaming-only movies

Christopher Nolan insists that the accessibility to work must be protected

By
Mason Hughes

Monday, November 20, 2023

Christopher Nolan warns of vanishing risks for streaming-only movies
Christopher Nolan warns of vanishing risks for streaming-only movies

Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan has expressed fears that the projects not accessible through physical media might vanish if they get removed from the streaming platforms.

Nolan recently appeared in an interview with The Washington Post to discuss his movie's upcoming home release, which he earlier considered important to prevent an evil streaming platform from stealing his project from viewers.

He said, "The movies that only exist on streamers are at risk of vanishing whenever the streaming services decide to take them down."

Nolan stresses home video versions of movies 

He stressed the significance of the home video version for movies, stating, "The broadcast version of the films come and go, but the home video version stays for viewers to access it at any time they want."

Nolan added that filmmakers who took home video versions of the movies for granted since the 1980s now need to make sure that there’s a way that that can continue to happen.

He said that the culture of film thrives with new innovations, insisting that the accessibility to work must be protected. 

Another Taylor Swift fan dies ahead of her Eras Tour show video
Another Taylor Swift fan dies ahead of her Eras Tour show
Meghan Markle acting coach 'never knew what she would become' before 'Suits'
Meghan Markle acting coach 'never knew what she would become' before 'Suits'
King Charles, Prince Harry 'trust' building at stake with Omid Scobie new book
King Charles, Prince Harry 'trust' building at stake with Omid Scobie new book
Mark Ruffalo remembers 'Hulk' offer during career struggle
Mark Ruffalo remembers 'Hulk' offer during career struggle
Jason Momoa day dreams about Roman Empire 5X a day
Jason Momoa day dreams about Roman Empire 5X a day
Meghan Markle to 'ditch' Prince Harry if he messes up in 'new direction'?
Meghan Markle to 'ditch' Prince Harry if he messes up in 'new direction'?
Gwyneth Paltrow opens up about life-changing impact of motherhood
Gwyneth Paltrow opens up about life-changing impact of motherhood
Mariah Carey's surprise collab with daughter lights up Hollywood Bowl
Mariah Carey's surprise collab with daughter lights up Hollywood Bowl
Charlie Puth teases marriage via cryptic wedding picture
Charlie Puth teases marriage via cryptic wedding picture
Simon Cowell reveals radical shift in work routine for family time
Simon Cowell reveals radical shift in work routine for family time
'Goodfellas' star Suzanne Shepherd breathes last at 89
'Goodfellas' star Suzanne Shepherd breathes last at 89
Russell Brand faces police questioning over SA allegations
Russell Brand faces police questioning over SA allegations