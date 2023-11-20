 
menu
entertainment
Monday, November 20, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle acting coach 'never knew what she would become' before 'Suits'

Meghan Markle's real self revealed by her former acting teacher

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, November 20, 2023

Meghan Markle acting coach never knew what she would become before Suits

Meghan Markle’s acting teacher is opening up about her real personality ahead of becoming a member of the Royal Family.

The Duchess of Sussex, who tied the knot with Harry in 2018, took acting classes from coach Margie Haber before she landed a blockbuster role in ‘Suits.’

Speaking about Meghan, the acting coach told InStyle: "We never know what people are going to become, do we?"

She then recalled: "It was just before Suits and I was teaching auditioning for film and television, so she was in class for that.

"She was a really nice person, who was a really good actress and I just helped her create … but didn't know what she would become later in life!"

Meghan quit acting after announcing her engagement to Prince Harry. Speaking during her engagement interview in 2017, Meghan admitted that she does not regret the decision.

She said: "I don’t see it as giving anything up. I just see it as a change.

"Now it’s time to work with Harry as a team,” she said.

Another Taylor Swift fan dies ahead of her Eras Tour show video
Another Taylor Swift fan dies ahead of her Eras Tour show
King Charles, Prince Harry 'trust' building at stake with Omid Scobie new book
King Charles, Prince Harry 'trust' building at stake with Omid Scobie new book
Christopher Nolan warns of vanishing risks for streaming-only movies
Christopher Nolan warns of vanishing risks for streaming-only movies
Mark Ruffalo remembers 'Hulk' offer during career struggle
Mark Ruffalo remembers 'Hulk' offer during career struggle
Jason Momoa day dreams about Roman Empire 5X a day
Jason Momoa day dreams about Roman Empire 5X a day
Meghan Markle to 'ditch' Prince Harry if he messes up in 'new direction'?
Meghan Markle to 'ditch' Prince Harry if he messes up in 'new direction'?
Gwyneth Paltrow opens up about life-changing impact of motherhood
Gwyneth Paltrow opens up about life-changing impact of motherhood
Mariah Carey's surprise collab with daughter lights up Hollywood Bowl
Mariah Carey's surprise collab with daughter lights up Hollywood Bowl
Charlie Puth teases marriage via cryptic wedding picture
Charlie Puth teases marriage via cryptic wedding picture
Simon Cowell reveals radical shift in work routine for family time
Simon Cowell reveals radical shift in work routine for family time
'Goodfellas' star Suzanne Shepherd breathes last at 89
'Goodfellas' star Suzanne Shepherd breathes last at 89
Russell Brand faces police questioning over SA allegations
Russell Brand faces police questioning over SA allegations