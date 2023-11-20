Meghan Markle acting coach 'never knew what she would become' before 'Suits'

Meghan Markle's real self revealed by her former acting teacher

Meghan Markle’s acting teacher is opening up about her real personality ahead of becoming a member of the Royal Family.

The Duchess of Sussex, who tied the knot with Harry in 2018, took acting classes from coach Margie Haber before she landed a blockbuster role in ‘Suits.’

Speaking about Meghan, the acting coach told InStyle: "We never know what people are going to become, do we?"

She then recalled: "It was just before Suits and I was teaching auditioning for film and television, so she was in class for that.

"She was a really nice person, who was a really good actress and I just helped her create … but didn't know what she would become later in life!"

Meghan quit acting after announcing her engagement to Prince Harry. Speaking during her engagement interview in 2017, Meghan admitted that she does not regret the decision.

She said: "I don’t see it as giving anything up. I just see it as a change.

"Now it’s time to work with Harry as a team,” she said.