Gabriel was fulfilling a dream by travelling to see his idol perform in front of him

Another Taylor Swift fan dies ahead of her Eras Tour show

The international leg of Taylor Swift's record-breaking Eras tour was earlier hit with a tragedy as one of her fans died after fainting due to scorching heat in the stadium during her first show in Brazil.



Now, it has been reported that a second fan of the pop sensation died just hours before her gig at Nilton Santos Olympic Stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

Another Taylor Swift fan dies ahead of Eras tour concert

According to the Mirror, a 25-year-old boy named Gabriel Milhomem Santos was killed in the early hours of Sunday morning. He was stabbed by three men while resting on the famous Copacabana beach.

Gabriel's family announced that the Midnight hitmaker's fan would be late to rest tomorrow in the same clothes he made for Taylor's concert in the western state of Mato Gross do Sul.

Gabriel's family heartbroken by his death

Talking to local media g1, the heartbroken family of the dead fan said that their boy was cheerful, affectionate, and extremely studious, adding that he was fulfilling a dream by travelling to see his idol perform in front of him.

Taylor Swift has not commented on Gabriel's death.