Prince William talks about taking 'step further' for causes he supports

Monday, November 20, 2023
Prince William touched upon his ambitions and dreams in a recent interview.
The Prince of Wales spoke to climate journalist Sophia Lin in Singapore this week and opined on whether ambitions or dreams are important.
He answered: "Both. Can I say both? I have to have ambition and hope together because that's what the Earthshot is about."
William also touched upon the importance of both nature-based, and tech-based, solutions to resolve climate related issues.
The Prince of Wales said: "I think for that one you'd have to have both as well. I think we haven't got time. I think you need nature-based solutions alongside tech-based solutions.
"I don't think it's an either or, I think we need everything in our arsenal to tackle the environmental challenges."
Speaking about his family’s support in helping with the causes he wants to work on, William said: "I care about so many things and previously the family have been very much spotlighting brilliantly and going round and highlighting lots – I want to go a step further.
“I want to actually bring change and I want to bring people to the table who can do the change if I can’t do it.”