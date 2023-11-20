Prince William talks about his passion towards causes in new interview

Prince William talks about taking 'step further' for causes he supports

Prince William touched upon his ambitions and dreams in a recent interview.

The Prince of Wales spoke to climate journalist Sophia Lin in Singapore this week and opined on whether ambitions or dreams are important.

He answered: "Both. Can I say both? I have to have ambition and hope together because that's what the Earthshot is about."

William also touched upon the importance of both nature-based, and tech-based, solutions to resolve climate related issues.

The Prince of Wales said: "I think for that one you'd have to have both as well. I think we haven't got time. I think you need nature-based solutions alongside tech-based solutions.

"I don't think it's an either or, I think we need everything in our arsenal to tackle the environmental challenges."

Speaking about his family’s support in helping with the causes he wants to work on, William said: "I care about so many things and previously the family have been very much spotlighting brilliantly and going round and highlighting lots – I want to go a step further.

“I want to actually bring change and I want to bring people to the table who can do the change if I can’t do it.”