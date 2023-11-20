 
Monday, November 20, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

King Charles to offer olive branch to Harry, Meghan Markle despite call details leaked

King Charles reportedly still loves his younger son Prince Harry and wants to meet Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, November 20, 2023

King Charles to offer olive branch to Harry, Meghan Markle despite call details leaked

Britain’s King Charles is reportedly set to offer his younger son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle an olive branch despite leaked birthday call details.

Speaking to Daily Mail, per Daily Express UK, an insider said King Charles could invite the California-based royal couple to Scotland over the New Year.

The new claims came amid reports Harry and Meghan likely would not be welcomed into the Royal Family over Christmas despite speculations that they could accept an invite from the King as they are desperate to spend the annual festival in UK.

The source claimed the Christmas invitation may not go down well with other senior royals, including Prince William as the royal brothers are currently not on speaking terms.

The publication quoted another insider as saying that the New Year would be a perfect timing for Meghan and Harry to visit King Charles as Prince William and Kate Middleton would be in their Norfolk country home.

Earlier, a friend of the royal couple told The Times: “I can’t imagine the Sussexes would decline an invitation to spend time with His Majesty.

"As of yet, there have not been any invitations for the holidays.”

