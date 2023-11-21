 
Tuesday, November 21, 2023
'Squid Games: The Challenge' teaser unveils shocking secrets, controversies

The Squid Games spin-off show features 455 contestants taking part in different challenges to win a jackpot of $4.56 million

Squid Games: The Challenge, a gameshow based on Netflix's hit drama series Squid Games, has been generating a lot of buzz on the internet as the freshly released new look teaser has made some startling revelations.

The Squid Games spin-off show features 455 contestants taking part in different challenges to win a jackpot of $4.56 million.

A new teaser unveils the secret weapon of a contestant 

The new look teaser of the game show unveiled a controversy as it revealed one contestant having a secret weapon in the form of his mother. Contestant number 301 revealed that he was lucky to have his mother as contestant number 302 on the show, adding, "I don't know if anyone else is going to have their mum in this show, so I am lucky."

The stakes aren't as high as they were in the drama series because there are no life-or-death consequences for the show's participants, enduring the same challenges as the ones faced in the South Korean drama.

Contestants allege mental and physical torture 

Even then, the contestants have alleged that they had to endure physical and mental torture on set, adding that they often had to film in zero-degree Celsius weather in unfavourable filming conditions in the UK.

Netflix responded to the accusations, stating, "We've taken all the appropriate safety precautions, including aftercare for contestants."

Squid Games: The Challenge's official premiere date

Squid Games: The Challenge is scheduled for a premiere on November 22, 2023, on Netflix. 

