 
menu
entertainment
Tuesday, November 21, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Nicholas Hoult in talks to play Lex Luthor in DC's 'Superman: Legacy'

The character of Luthor was first introduced in 1940’s Action Comics No. 23, produced by Superman duo Joe Shuster and Jerry Siegel

By
Mason Hughes

Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Nicholas Hoult in talks to play Lex Luthor in DC's 'Superman: Legacy'

Nicholas Hoult has taken the internet by storm as it has been revealed that the actor is in talks with DC Studios universe to play the role of Lex Luthor in the upcoming Superman: Legacy.

Hoult in talks to play Lex Luthor in Superman: Legacy

This marks one of the biggest castings after the 118-day strike by SAG-AFTRA however, no deal has been finalised yet, but talks are in the works.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie written and directed by James Gunn would be the first ever feature by DC Studios Universe, and it will be starring David Corenswet as Superman, while Rachel Broshanan plays a supporting role in the movie.

Hoult, expected to star as Lex Luthor, previously showed interest in playing Superman and was one of the finalists for the role.

Lex Luthor character's inception in movies

The character of Lex Luthor was first introduced in 1940’s Action Comics No. 23, produced by Superman duo Joe Shuster and Jerry Siegel. The latest reinvented version of the character was played by Jesse Eisenberg in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016).

Hoult is famously known for starring as Beast, a Marvel/X-Men character that he played in the series of films released from 2011 to 2019. 

Leonardo DiCaprio dreams to do THIS before he turns 50
Leonardo DiCaprio dreams to do THIS before he turns 50
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'waltzing back' to Royals with 'love bombing'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'waltzing back' to Royals with 'love bombing'
'Master manipulator' Princess Diana blatantly talked about her 'lovers': Piers Morgan
'Master manipulator' Princess Diana blatantly talked about her 'lovers': Piers Morgan
Prince Harry real 'feelings' about Princess Diana being 'chased to death'
Prince Harry real 'feelings' about Princess Diana being 'chased to death'
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's parents postpone meeting amid tour schedule change video
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's parents postpone meeting amid tour schedule change
King Charles 'quite disappointed' with Prince Harry, Meghan 'leaking' phone call
King Charles 'quite disappointed' with Prince Harry, Meghan 'leaking' phone call
'Blue Bloods' wraps up after 13 successful years with 275 episodes
'Blue Bloods' wraps up after 13 successful years with 275 episodes
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle treated like 'noise in background' by William?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle treated like 'noise in background' by William?
Usher cries while paying tribute to his late friend Aaron Spears
Usher cries while paying tribute to his late friend Aaron Spears
A$AP Rocky stoic as prosecution presents video evidence in assault case
A$AP Rocky stoic as prosecution presents video evidence in assault case
Bruce Willis emerges in rare public appearance amid dementia battle
Bruce Willis emerges in rare public appearance amid dementia battle
'Squid Games: The Challenge' teaser unveils shocking secrets, controversies
'Squid Games: The Challenge' teaser unveils shocking secrets, controversies