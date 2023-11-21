Nicholas Hoult in talks to play Lex Luthor in DC's 'Superman: Legacy'

The character of Luthor was first introduced in 1940’s Action Comics No. 23, produced by Superman duo Joe Shuster and Jerry Siegel

Nicholas Hoult has taken the internet by storm as it has been revealed that the actor is in talks with DC Studios universe to play the role of Lex Luthor in the upcoming Superman: Legacy.



This marks one of the biggest castings after the 118-day strike by SAG-AFTRA however, no deal has been finalised yet, but talks are in the works.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie written and directed by James Gunn would be the first ever feature by DC Studios Universe, and it will be starring David Corenswet as Superman, while Rachel Broshanan plays a supporting role in the movie.

Hoult, expected to star as Lex Luthor, previously showed interest in playing Superman and was one of the finalists for the role.

Lex Luthor character's inception in movies

The character of Lex Luthor was first introduced in 1940’s Action Comics No. 23, produced by Superman duo Joe Shuster and Jerry Siegel. The latest reinvented version of the character was played by Jesse Eisenberg in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016).

Hoult is famously known for starring as Beast, a Marvel/X-Men character that he played in the series of films released from 2011 to 2019.