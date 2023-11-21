Margot Robbie has been on a house hunt in Australia with husband Tom Ackerley for a while now, according to insiders

Margot Robbie moving back to Australia after 'Barbie' fame?

After visiting Australia last week, Margot Robbie is reportedly planning to move back to her home country.

According to Yahoo Lifestyle, the Barbie star is scavenging around houses in Sydney with her husband Tom Ackerley.

The insider claimed that she has been "talking to different agents" who are on the hunt for the perfect home for the couple.

"Margot and Tom will still divide their time between Australia and LA but they want a permanent base here close to her family in Brisbane,” the tipster added further.

The pair, who currently resides in the Venice side of Los Angeles, has been actively searching for a home along the north coast for a while.

Back in May, Margot and Tom reportedly toured an 8-bedroom mansion valued at $20 million, in Byron Bay, which is also called “Australia's most beautiful home.”

According to reports, Margot currently enjoys a net worth of $140 million after an incredibly successful year as Variety reports that she made around $80 million from Barbie, the biggest film of the year which she co-produced as well.