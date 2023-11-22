King Charles is seemingly concerned over Prince William and Prince Harry's ongoing rift and wants to resolve it first before abdication

King Charles prepares plan to abdicate for Prince William

Britain’s King Charles, who celebrated his 75th birthday last week, has reportedly already prepared a plan to abdicate and pass the throne to his elder son Prince William, a royal author has claimed.



Royal expert and author Clive Irving, in an interview with the Daily Express US, per Daily Record, claimed that the King will step down as monarch once "incredibly difficult transition phase" for the monarchy comes to an end.

Clive Irving further says King Charles will spend the next few years 'repairing' the monarchy following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II and issues related to Prince Harry and Prince Andrew.

The royal author dubbed Prince Harry’s ongoing feud with the royal family "incredibly difficult transition phase" for the monarchy.

He claims: "It may have already been surreptitiously planned that the King will abdicate when he's 80."

The author of The Last Queen went on to say that King Charles wants to just have his moment in the limelight for a few years, make sure that his two sons William and Harry are carried through what is going to be an incredibly difficult transitional phase for the monarchy.