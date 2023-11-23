Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have just been called out for their bid to take a mortifying U-turn after all that’s been said

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bashed for new hypocrisy as experts ask ‘why in God’s name’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been ridiculed for taking a hypocritical U-turn.

This has been referenced by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on everything during a candid piece for News.com.au.

In this piece she painted a picture and said, “Just imagine the scene: A cavernous drawing room; the sofas, aristocratically tatty; the Turners, multitudinous; the atmosphere so tense it would make the Treaty of Versailles seem like a doddle.”

“Drink would be flowing freely, the dogs would be on edge and Queen Camilla would be wondering if it was too late to fake an allergic reaction to a scotch egg.”

“And into this scene, the Sussexes would walk in, beaming positive light and forgiveness to a bunch of people with abnormally long memories and who still have the keys to the Tower.”

With all that in view she added, “I can’t imagine the Sussexes would decline an invitation to spend time with His Majesty. As of yet, there have not been any invitations for the holidays.”

Because “It was only in January this year that a thundercloud-esque Harry sat down with a parade of TV journalists to eagerly sell his memoir Spare and to paint the House of Windsor as a biased, uncaring lot, united in their hunger for good press, no matter the personal cost to their loved ones.”

Before concluding Ms Elser also said, “If we take all the charges that the Sussexes have levelled at Crown Inc at face value, why in God’s name would they even deign to cross the road to see this titled lot let alone fly ten hours, at no small expenses, and with two small children?”