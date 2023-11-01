Royal family to be blamed for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘controversial’ exit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made sure their exit from the Royal family stirs controversy so they could go on with their attacks against the firm.



Speaking of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s exit as senior working royals in 2020, a PR expert claimed the couple could have chosen to make it "less controversial."

The PR expert, Andy Barr, told The Mirror that "better communication would have made the move less controversial and removed the tinge of sadness that many across the globe now feel.”

Referring to Harry’s statement that he was leaving the firm to "protect [his] family" did not "resonate well with the Royal Family,” the expert claimed.

"Airing your family grievances via a globally best-selling book and a ground-breaking documentary was never going to resonate well with the Royal Family let alone their team of advisors,” he shared.

"The real power play here was between the armies of communications and brand advisors that both sides employ,” he added.

However, Andy pointed out the Royal family including the late Queen Elizabeth, then-Prince Charles, Prince William are equally responsible for their controversial exit.

The Royal Family themselves "are clearly not blameless in this either and possibly took the mantra of 'never complain, never explain' too far,” he noted.



"Whilst they garnered worldwide respect for not responding to every new sordid revelation, they could have better handled some of the more inflammatory elements such as the accusations of a physical altercation between Harry and William."