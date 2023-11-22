King Charles once shared a 'very close' bond with Duke of Sussex Prince Harry, who currently lives in US with wife Meghan Markle and their kids Archie and Lilibet

King Charles ‘deeply upset’ about rift with Prince Harry

Britain’s King Charles is expected to be ‘upset’ about Prince Harry’s ongoing rift with the senior royal family members including him and Prince William, the monarch’s former butler has claimed.



Grant Harrold, who worked with King Charles for over five years, while speaking to Daily Express US, talked about the king’s relationship with Prince Harry and how likely he feels now after the Duke moved to US and allegedly feuding with the royals.

Read More: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'strategic move' behind Charles' birthday call laid bare

The former royal aide said, "I think the rift we’ll have deeply upset King Charles, he is somebody that has already tried to do his best, as I have personally witnessed."

Harrold went on to claim Charles is very caring, he loves his family, he dotes on them.

“I witnessed that from firsthand experience and I saw how much he cares and loves his family and how much they love and care for him”, he continued.

King Charles once shared 'very close' bond with Duke of Sussex Prince Harry.

Harrold's remarks came days after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly extended sweet birthday wishes to King Charles on his 75th birthday.