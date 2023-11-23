 
menu
entertainment
Thursday, November 23, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Christopher Nolan shoots down ‘James Bond’ movie speculations

Christopher Nolan clarifies that he is not directing a ‘Bond’ film for his next project

By
Mason Hughes

Thursday, November 23, 2023

Christopher Nolan shoots down ‘James Bond’ movie speculations
Christopher Nolan shoots down ‘James Bond’ movie speculations

Amid widespread rumours of the British director in talks to helm the 007 film, Christopher Nolan categorically denied them, calling it "rumours."

“No, sadly no — no truth to those rumors,” the Oppenheimer filmmaker told the Associated Press.

This comes after several showbiz outlets reported the Batman director is in talks of helming some films of the 007 franchise.

Christopher previously poured fuel to the fire, suggesting his inclination toward the spy franchise.

“The influence of those movies in my filmography is embarrassingly apparent,” he told Happy Sad Confused podcast.

The acclaimed filmmaker continued, “And so there’s no attempt to shy away from that. I love the films. You know, it would be an amazing privilege to do one."

The 53-year-old said, "It has to be the right moment in your creative life where you can express what you want to express and really burrow into something within the appropriate constraints because you would never want to take on something like that and do it wrong.”

Noting, “You wouldn’t want to take on a film not fully committed to what you bring to the table creatively. So, as a writer, casting, everything, it’s a full package."

The Tenet director shared, "You’d have to be really needed, you’d have to be really wanted in terms of bringing the totality of what you bring to a character.”

He added, “Otherwise, I’m very happy to be first in line to see whatever they do.”

Kanye West gets in trouble for attempted hug?
Kanye West gets in trouble for attempted hug?
Bradley Cooper plans to celebrate Thanksgiving with Bernstein's children
Bradley Cooper plans to celebrate Thanksgiving with Bernstein's children
Prince Harry wants Christmas with King Charles ‘this year’
Prince Harry wants Christmas with King Charles ‘this year’
'Scream 7' gets another blow after Melissa Barrera exit
'Scream 7' gets another blow after Melissa Barrera exit
Lana Del Rey candidly reveals reason for her recent breakup
Lana Del Rey candidly reveals reason for her recent breakup
Christina Hendricks announces major step in life amid engagement
Christina Hendricks announces major step in life amid engagement
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bashed for new hypocrisy as experts ask ‘why in God’s name’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bashed for new hypocrisy as experts ask ‘why in God’s name’
Blake Shelton makes shock admission about Gwen Stefani's son
Blake Shelton makes shock admission about Gwen Stefani's son
'The View' women sounds alarm for Taylor Swift about Travis Kelce
'The View' women sounds alarm for Taylor Swift about Travis Kelce
Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose bombarded with sexual assault allegations
Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose bombarded with sexual assault allegations
Netflix ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 gets bold changes by Jenna Ortega
Netflix ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 gets bold changes by Jenna Ortega
'BTS' Jungkook pens ARMYs note amid military enlistment
'BTS' Jungkook pens ARMYs note amid military enlistment