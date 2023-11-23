Does Swifties behind Harry Jowsey elimination from 'DWTS'?

Harry Jowsey's elimination from 'Dancing With The Stars' comes after Swifties boycott

Swifties heaped scorn on Harry Jowsey for his connection with Scooter Braun, who had seemingly a feud with Taylor Swift. Then, the contestant was eliminated from Dancing With The Stars.

An ABC executive is now responding to whether loyal Grammy winner fans have anything to do with this after vowing not to vote for him.

Taking to X, the head honcho Robert Mills posted the U.S. Sun headline screenshot, "Taylor Swift fans vow to vote Harry Jowsey off 'DWTS' after reality star 'betrays' singer on social media."

Sarcastically, the exec wrote, "I actually wonder if this is what happened."

Interestingly, the 26-year-old was often saved by the fans' votes after finding himself in the red zone.

However, his luck ran short this time after he and his partner, Rylee Arnold, were eliminated from the competition show.

Switching back to Taylor's stan club were left fuming after they noticed the Youtuber followed the 42-year-old on Instagram, which was seen as a stab in the back.

The dispute between the two remains afresh since Scooter company, Ithaca Holdings, buyout Scott Borchetta's Big Machine Label Group - hence the 33-year-old's six albums in 2019.

In the midst, one Swiftie shared views online to discourage fans from voting for Harry after the appearance of his links to the California native.

"Attention swifties, there is a contestant on dwts who is a scooter braun fan and follower," the fan penned.



