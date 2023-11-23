 
menu
entertainment
Thursday, November 23, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Does Swifties behind Harry Jowsey elimination from 'DWTS'?

Harry Jowsey's elimination from 'Dancing With The Stars' comes after Swifties boycott

By
Mason Hughes

Thursday, November 23, 2023

Does Swifties behind Harry Jowsey elimination from DWTS?
Does Swifties behind Harry Jowsey elimination from 'DWTS'?

Swifties heaped scorn on Harry Jowsey for his connection with Scooter Braun, who had seemingly a feud with Taylor Swift. Then, the contestant was eliminated from Dancing With The Stars.

An ABC executive is now responding to whether loyal Grammy winner fans have anything to do with this after vowing not to vote for him.

Taking to X, the head honcho Robert Mills posted the U.S. Sun headline screenshot, "Taylor Swift fans vow to vote Harry Jowsey off 'DWTS' after reality star 'betrays' singer on social media."

Sarcastically, the exec wrote, "I actually wonder if this is what happened."

Interestingly, the 26-year-old was often saved by the fans' votes after finding himself in the red zone.

However, his luck ran short this time after he and his partner, Rylee Arnold, were eliminated from the competition show.

Switching back to Taylor's stan club were left fuming after they noticed the Youtuber followed the 42-year-old on Instagram, which was seen as a stab in the back.

The dispute between the two remains afresh since Scooter company, Ithaca Holdings, buyout Scott Borchetta's Big Machine Label Group - hence the 33-year-old's six albums in 2019.

In the midst, one Swiftie shared views online to discourage fans from voting for Harry after the appearance of his links to the California native.

"Attention swifties, there is a contestant on dwts who is a scooter braun fan and follower," the fan penned.


Prince Harry, Meghan Markle cause whiplash by changing their minds
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle cause whiplash by changing their minds
Britney Spears worried as sister Jamie Lynn spills family secrets video
Britney Spears worried as sister Jamie Lynn spills family secrets
Prince Harry’s laying down lines like a small boy with a very large stick
Prince Harry’s laying down lines like a small boy with a very large stick
Govt adopts Kill-Switch for Coldplay concert in Malaysia
Govt adopts Kill-Switch for Coldplay concert in Malaysia
Kanye West gets in trouble for attempted hug?
Kanye West gets in trouble for attempted hug?
Bradley Cooper plans to celebrate Thanksgiving with Bernstein's children
Bradley Cooper plans to celebrate Thanksgiving with Bernstein's children
Prince Harry wants Christmas with King Charles ‘this year’
Prince Harry wants Christmas with King Charles ‘this year’
'Scream 7' gets another blow after Melissa Barrera exit
'Scream 7' gets another blow after Melissa Barrera exit
Lana Del Rey candidly reveals reason for her recent breakup
Lana Del Rey candidly reveals reason for her recent breakup
Christina Hendricks announces major step in life amid engagement
Christina Hendricks announces major step in life amid engagement
Christopher Nolan shoots down ‘James Bond’ movie speculations
Christopher Nolan shoots down ‘James Bond’ movie speculations
Blake Shelton makes shock admission about Gwen Stefani's son
Blake Shelton makes shock admission about Gwen Stefani's son