Meghan Markle and Prince Harry relationship dynamics have changed, says expert

Meghan Markle no longer in 'control' as Prince Harry becomes 'his own man'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry marital dynamics have changed with the latter's more 'extroverted' behaviour.

The Duke of Sussex and his Duchess, who took a trip to Vancouver to market their 2005 Invictus Games, seemed to have shifted roles in their relationship.

Body language expert Darren Stanton speaks on behalf of Slingo: " Prince Harry looks incredibly confident and competitive. He obviously loves sport and likes to be in the thick of it. As he is looking on I see elation from him when they score, he waves his arms, has a big smile on his face and we see genuine emotions from both of them.

"These are genuine reactions from both of them. Meghan can sometimes play up to the camera in these scenarios but here she looks to be genuinely enjoying herself. It's especially genuine from Harry, he celebrates the team, jumping up and down, dancing and smiling whereas sometimes he can look quite miserable."

He continued: "In the past, Harry would be a more introverted version of himself when he was alongside Meghan and more extroverted when he was by himself but now he seems to have found himself. He has come into his own and is his own man. I think he has found his inner strength, previously he hasn’t shown this despite his position and it looks to have shifted in a way. I think Meghan recognises that Harry is a powerful person as a royal and I think she might feel slightly less dominant at that moment."

Speaking further about the couple, Mr Stanton added: "They both seem confident, Harry doesn’t look nervous at all which is quite unusual, as it is usually when he is on his own that he comes across this way but he appears very confident and relaxed. It seems as though something in the dynamics or the power balance of the relationship has shifted."