Prince Harry, Meghan Markle cause whiplash by changing their minds

Thursday, November 23, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been called out for causing a vast amount of whiplash to the US and the UK with their plans for Christmas.

All of this has been brought to light by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on things during a candid piece for News.com.au.

The topic arose after Ms Elser started referencing an admission by the Times’ royal editor Roya Nikkhah who said, “Friends of the Sussexes say they want to change the state of play, and would readily accept an invitation to Christmas at Sandringham, the King’s Norfolk home, or a summer stay at Balmoral, Scotland, where members of the royal family come and go in privacy and can easily avoid each other.”

To this Ms Elser had a shocking reaction and she penned a piece that reads, “’Readily accept’? What the dickens is going on?”

Because if this happens, “next thing you know Meghan will be ‘readily’ suggesting she and Kate, the Princess of Wales head off on a mums’ Soho Farmhouse weekend for a joint Reiki healing session and hers’n’hers mugwort colonics.”

“As far as climb downs go, the Sussexes suddenly wanting to, reportedly, spend Chrissy ensconced in the very bosom of the royal family, is the equivalent of having to gingerly and awkwardly reverse your way down Everest, backwards because you’ve changed your mind about summiting.”

