entertainment
Thursday, November 23, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Angelina Jolie 'lost & hurt' following split from Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie and her ex-husband Brad Pitt's family drama continues to make headlines as previously their daughter Zahra dropped the name of her father from her name. Recently, their son also launched a scathing attack on the actor.

Jolie details her trauma post-Brad Pitt divorce

Angelina recently recalled the traumatic experience she went through after her bitter divorce from her ex-husband, Brad Pitt. 

According to the Mirror, Angelina admitted, "I felt lost and hurt at the divorce from Pitt."

She appeared in an interview with Madame Figaro and said, "I was heartbroken after splitting from Brad," adding that she didn't recognize herself anymore. 

The 44-year-old actress added that she felt deep, genuine sadness and lost herself a bit during her separation from Pitt.

Angelina admitted to feeling “smaller, almost insignificant, even if it wasn’t necessarily obvious,”

Angelina and Pitt's Relationship and Kids

Angelina married the actor in 2014, after 10 years of dating, but their marriage was short-lived as the actress-human rights activist filed for divorce two years after their nuptials. 

The couple shares six children: Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and Vivienne, 11, and sons Maddox, 18, Pax, 15, and Knox, 11, and they are still fighting the longstanding legal battle over the custody of their kids.

